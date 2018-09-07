Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2018) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce encouraging results from its recently completed trenching program on the Bolton Bay project located 100km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company completed a total of 8 mechanically-stripped areas over a 3.5km strike length in locations of previously known gold mineralization and newly identified prospective zones. A total of 137 channel samples was cut and 72 grab samples collected and submitted for assay.

Results from Benton's sampling at the historical 'West Zone" range from trace to 20.2g/t Au in grab samples, as well as up to 0.90g/t over 17m in channel sampling. The stripping of overburden at the West Zone uncovered a vertical quartz breccia pipe hosting the gold mineralization. The vertical nature of this structure may have negatively affected the drilling strategy carried out by historical exploration. The sporadic nature of the higher grade gold concentrations makes the West Zone a good candidate for bulk sampling and future diamond drilling.

Of particular interest to the Company is a new deformation/shear zone containing green mica (fuchsite or roscoelite), quartz and quartz carbonate within a silicified volcanic over 16m containing 0.42g/t Au over 7.5m including 1.2g/t over 1m. More channel sampling in this area will be completed shortly to determine the full width of the zone. Each trench had channel samples containing anomalous gold assays associated with deformed rock related to shearing.

Historical work completed on the property identified quartz-rich, mineralized zones over 9km across the property, which included the following highlights:

East Zone - 13g/t Au (grab samples)

West Zone - 4.46g/t Au over 7m (historic drilling)

Zones 1 &2 - 11.6g/t Au (grab samples)

Clear Lake East - 17.21g/t Au (grab samples)

1925 showing - 15.47g/t Au (grab samples)

Island Zone - 3.57g/t Au (grab samples)

Recent logging in the area has provided excellent access to the mineralized zones, which historically were only accessible by water or air. Stripping and channel sampling had been recommended in many previous reports but lack of access prevented the work from being completed.

In addition, after some research, Benton's management has budgeted to conduct some follow-up exploration on some of their 100%-owned projects, namely the Panama Lake and Saganaga Gold projects. In light of Great Bear Resources Ltd.'s ("Great Bear") new discovery in the Red Lake district (see Great Bear's press release dated August 22, 2018), Benton will spend a number of days prospecting their Panama Lake gold project which lies 60km east of Great Bear's Dixie Project. Benton has staked a number of cell claims enlarging the Panama project slightly to 3,500 hectares. The Panama Lake gold project is hosted in the Red Lake mining district, 55km northeast of the town of Ear Falls and is accessible by road. Historical work is minimal and the last diamond drill campaign on the property was completed by Noranda Exploration Ltd. in 1988 where 8 widely spaced diamond drill holes over a 1.4km strike-length yielded results of up to 2.8g/t Au over 4.5m within a 20-30m wide mineralized shear zone. In addition, a glacial till sampling survey (Geological Survey of Canada, 1999 - Open File 3038) collected a sample on the Panama Lake gold project, which contained 107 gold grains, the highest count in the survey. The Company has initiated further till sampling along with prospecting along prospective trends.

The Saganaga gold project has had a number of gold-in-soil geochemical anomalies which had not been followed up on by the Company. During the course of this summer, Benton personnel completed several days of prospecting these anomalies as well as new areas outside of the known showings. The Saganaga project is 100%-owned by Benton and is located at the southwest extension of the Shebandowan-Greenstone belt, 100km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Recent logging operations have provided new clear-cuts and therefore offer many new opportunities for prospecting on the property. Benton will continue to examine the existing database and will model the diamond drilling data to work towards outlining a deposit.

Benton also continues to evaluate their GNP project located in the Northern Peninsula on the island of Newfoundland near White Metal Resources Corp.'s Gunners Cove gold discovery, however, to-date the Company has only encountered moderately anomalous gold values. The Company believes that the Gunners Cove style of gold mineralization could potentially represent an important new discovery in a unique geological environment similar to other large gold deposits hosted in black shale environments around the world.

Finally, the Company would like to acknowledge and thank the government of Newfoundland and Labrador for providing funding assistance under the JCEAP program.

Nathan Sims (P.Geo.), Senior Exploration manager for Benton Resources Inc., is the qualified person responsible for this release and has prepared or supervised the preparation of or reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX)

Benton Resources Inc. is a well-funded Canadian-based project generator with a diversified property portfolio in Gold-Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum group elements. Benton holds multiple high grade projects available for option which can be viewed on the company's web site. Most projects have an up to date NI 43-101 report available. Interested parties can contact Stephen Stares using the contact information found below.

