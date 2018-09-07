

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia trade surplus in July was the highest seen thus far this year and both exports and imports grew robustly, figures from the Statistical Office showed Friday.



The trade surplus was EUR 141.4 million versus EUR 127.2 million in June. A year ago, the surplus was EUR 100.4 million.



Most of that surplus can be attributed to the surplus in trade with EU non-member countries at EUR 87.6 million, the agency said.



Exports grew 16.3 percent year-on-year and imports rose 15.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX