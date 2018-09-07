Nasdaq has decided to expand the current SEK repo clearing service with the addition of Overnight Repos. A new Series Term (O/N) will be listed for all securities currently eligible for repo clearing in SEK at Nasdaq; Swedish Municipal bonds, Swedish Government bonds, Swedish Mortgage bonds and Swedish T-bills. Listing of new Series is planned for end of September and will be communicated in a separate exchange notice. Once listed, application for registration of Overnight Repos must be received by the Clearing House no later than 13:00 CET. A selection of repo clearing series with the new series term have been made available in External Test 1 for member testing. Section 3.38 and 3.41 of the Clearing Rules has been changed and can be found at: https://business.nasdaq.com/list/Rules-and-Regulations/European-rules/common/der ivatives-rules/index.html For more information, please find attached file. Best regards Nasdaq Nordic Fixed Income, Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=691892