Eros International PLC (NYSE: EROS) ("Eros"), a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, announced today that Eros Now, its cutting edge digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform, will now enter the Indonesia market through a strategic distribution partnership with Xiaomi, a global technology leader.

As previously announced in July of this year, Eros Now entered a strategic tie-up with Xiaomi's Mi TV to offer an immersive content experience to consumers in India. With this new stage in the partnership, Eros Now plans to strengthen its international presence through Xiaomi's users in key markets like Indonesia and also leverage the brand's global expansion.

Mi TV users will have access to Eros Now's compelling bouquet of 11,000+ Bollywood and regional language films, entertainment shows, music videos and originals at a monthly subscription of IDR 26,000 ($7.99 USD) and yearly subscription at IDR 260,000 ($71.88 USD). Xiaomi is currently the world's fourth-largest smartphone brand and has established the world's largest consumer IoT platform, with more than 100 million smart devices (excluding smartphones and laptops) connected to its platform. This strategic partnership will enable Eros Now to reach global consumers of Xiaomi and will cater to them with content that has a universal appeal.

Indonesia is among the many Asian countries with a thriving community enjoying Bollywood content consumed mostly on local television through dedicated slots for movies. Through this partnership, Eros Now aims to reach a larger audience base who can now consume their favourite Indian entertainment content with the service now available on the newly launched MiTv in Indonesia.

Commenting on the partnership, Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO, Eros Digital, said, "We set out on this journey with Xiaomi with the aim of providing an immersive experience through our blockbuster entertainment and Xiaomi's cutting edge and state of the art technology of the Mi TV. Following our collaboration in India, we are happy to expand the association to Indonesia and continue to strengthen Eros Now's global presence."

Commenting on the TV launch, Steven Shi, Head of Xiaomi South Pacific Region, Xiaomi Indonesia Country Manager, said, "It is a very special day for us in Indonesia. We are happy to introduce three new products, with Redmi 6 and 6A carrying on the Redmi tradition of delivering high quality, amazing products at honest prices. In addition, we are also very excited to bring Mi TV 4A 32 as we believe it will truly disrupt the TV industry in Indonesia and bring a new wave of adoption for smart TVs

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc's On-Demand South Asian Entertainment Video Service accessible worldwide to viewers across internet enabled devices including mobile, web and TV. With 11,000+ Movie titles, Music Videos, Television Programming and others Eros Now caters to 113 million registered users and 10.1 million paying subscribers worldwide with the promise of endless entertainment Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high-quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com

