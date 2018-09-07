Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new industry risk assessment study on the vegan food market. A leading online vegan food distributor wanted to understand the relative risks in the vegan food market and maximize savings by being proactive rather than being reactive.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180907005232/en/

INDUSTRY RISK ASSESSMENT FOR AN ONLINE VEGAN FOOD DISTRIBUTOR (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the experts at Infiniti,"The continued proliferation of vegan food-related businesses during the past year demonstrates that this movement is just getting started."

The year 2016 was hailed as the year of veganism. Veganism, i.e., abstinence from the use of dairy and animal products is still considered as an extreme cultural practice by many. But its growing popularity clearly indicates that vegan food products' consumption is no more a marginalized social movement. Although vegan food products lie in a niche market segment, it is growing rapidly due to the extensive adoption of veganism, globally. The other factors that contribute to the rising consumption of vegan food products are ecological footprint and abstinence from animal cruelty.

The industry risk assessment presented by Infiniti helped the vegan food online distributor to identify market risks by implementing a robust risk management system and gain detailed insights into the risks involved in the market expansion. The client was able to modify their business strategies and improve their business units to enhance reach.

This industry risk assessment study provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gauge risks and make necessary adjustments to their business strategies

Maximize savings by gaining detail insights into potential risks in the vegan food market

This industry risk assessment study provided predictive insights on:

Improving the business strategies in terms of sustainability

Setting precise business plans to avoid potential risks in the future

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

