With Quick Changer, any operator can change the end-of-arm tooling on collaborative robots in a few seconds. Introduced next week at IMTS in Chicago, the new 200 g (7 oz.) tool changer is fully compliant with the ISO 9409-1 robot flange standard.

OnRobot, a global leader in robotic End-of-Arm Tooling, is ready with a unique new patented tool changer for collaborative applications developed by Purple Robotics, recently acquired by OnRobot. Weighing only 200 g (7 oz.), the Quick Changer has a low impact on robot payload. Its compact size also adds minimal distance from the tool center point (TCP) to the robot, which minimizes stress on robot joints. The Quick Changer releases end-of-arm tools with just a click and inserted tools are automatically positioned correctly with a repeatability of ±0.02 mm. The Quick Changer can be used on any robot arm, drone, or other equipment with an ISO-9409-1 flange.

"You no longer need to use heavy and clumsy tool changers with spiky handles and sharp plates sticking out," says Lasse Kieffer, former CEO of Purple Robotics and now part of Research and Development Department at OnRobot. "Quick Changer enables humans and cobots to work closely together in a safe and reliable manner."

OnRobot CEO Enrico Krog Iversen sees the Quick Changer as part of the company's continued commitment to innovation around collaborative robotics. "Like our other End-of-Arm Tooling products, the Quick Changer is fully collaborative, meaning that it is simple to use and has no sharp edges."

Partners Line Up to Represent Innovative Tools

The new tool changer will be carried by a wide network of global distributors eager to present the product to manufacturers.

"The height and weight of this tool changer are the lowest I have ever seen," says Henrik Christensen, Product Manager with OnRobot distributor Bila Robotics in Denmark. "No matter what kind of tooling is installed on the robot, the quick changer is not in the way. This is a product that should be sold with all robots."

Silas Robertson, VP of Sales and Marketing with OnRobot's U.S. distributor Olympus Controls, stresses the importance of improved changeover time. "The Quick Changer lets us push one button to change the end effectors on our robots. It means never having to find that missing wrench to install the next robot end effector."

Quick Changer features:

Easy and fast change of tools

Fully collaborative, with no sharp edges

Up to 10 kg (22 lb) payload

High repeatability

Lowest weight in class

Lowest height in class

ISO 9409-1, type 50-4-M6 compatible

Redundant locking mechanism

Patented technology

OnRobot will showcase the new Quick Changer in its booths (236480 236592, North Bldg L3) at IMTS in Chicago September 10-15.

About OnRobot

OnRobot, based in Odense, Denmark, offers technologies both hardware and software used in end-of-arm tooling, mainly for collaborative robots (cobots). On Robot was established in 2015. In 2018 the company merged with OptoForce from Hungary and Perception Robotics from the USA, under the new name of OnRobot. OnRobot integrates grippers, sensors and other cobot equipment to facilitate the use of the technology in applications such as packaging, quality testing, material handling, machine tending, assembly and welding, and is planning to acquire and manufacture additional technologies with worldwide support. In addition to its headquarters in Denmark, OnRobot now has consolidated sales offices in Germany, China, U.S., Malaysia and Hungary. For more information, visit www.onrobot.com.

