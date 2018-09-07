Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2018) - Great Atlantic Resources (TSXV: GR) (FSE: PH01) has commenced its 2018 exploration program at its Pilley's Island Base Metal - Precious Metal Property. Through staking earlier this year, the property, located in north-central Newfoundland, was expanded by more than four times its previous size, from 875 hectares to the current 4,600 hectares, and now covers more that 95% of Pilley's Island.

The property is located within a mining friendly district, with excellent access and infrastructure. It is serviced with power and government maintained roads and is located within 2 kilometers of tide water.

The property hosts the historic Pilley's Island Mine, which operated during the 1890s and early 1900s. The Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Natural Resources reports historic estimated proven reserves of 1,159,000 tonnes grading 1.23% copper, or 627,373 tons at 2.34% copper in their Mineral Occurrence Database.

David Martin, VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, stated: "These historical estimates of reserves are not reliable. The historical estimates are only relevant to the extent of identifying an area on the property for research and possible future exploration. The key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historical estimates are not known. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current resources or current reserves. Great Atlantic is not treating the historical estimates for the historic Pilley's Island Mine as current mineral resources or mineral reserves."

The focus of Great Atlantic's work to date on the property has been the Bull Road showing, located in the southern region of Pilley's Island. A trench was excavated in 2017 at this showing exposing sulfide mineralization over a northwest-southeast length of 130 meters with a width varying between 1 and 7 meters.

The Bull Road Showing is a polylithic slump breccia of volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralization containing massive sulphide clasts up to greater than a meter in length. The company confirmed significant levels of zinc, lead, copper, gold and silver mineralization during 2017 within the property at the Bull Road Showing.

Channel and Grab Samples from Bull Road Trench

The current work program consists of prospecting and rock and soil geochemical sampling on a regional scale covering multiple target areas. The company is also planning a diamond drilling program for 2018 at the Bull Road Showing.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.greatatlanticresources.com. Investor Relations is handled by Kaye Wynn Consulting Inc. They can be reached at either 604-558-2630 or 888-280-8128, or email info@kayewynn.com

