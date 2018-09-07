Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2018) - GGX Gold (TSXV: GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF) (FSE: 3SR2) has released additional results from the winter-spring diamond drilling program on the Gold Drop property. The Gold Drop is located 40 kilometres from Grand Forks, British Columbia in the Greenwood District.

InvestmentPitch.com has produced a "video" which discusses this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "GGX Gold" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/1_dvxktul2/GGX-Gold-intersects-76-gpt-gold-and-602-gpt-silver-over-166-meters-at-Gold-Drop-property-in-BC

The 2018 drilling program to date has been mainly focused on testing and defining the COD gold bearing Vein, a Dentonia/Jewel style quartz vein. Trenching during 2017 exposed the northeast - southwest striking COD Vein for over a 160 meter strike length.

The latest 2018 results are from drill holes COD18-52 through COD18-54 which tested the continuation of the COD Vein south-southwest of the 2017 trench. The highlight from these results is an intersection of 7.6 grams per tonne gold, 60.2 grams per tonne silver, and 34.1 grams per tonne tellurium over a 1.66 meter core length in hole COD18-54, including 35.8 grams per tonne gold, 276 grams per tonne silver and 154.5 grams per tonne tellurium over a 0.30 meter core length.

This interval of quartz veining/flooding and altered granodiorite is located at approximately 20 meters vertical depth. This hole was collared approximately 50 meters northeast of drill hole COD17-14 which intersected 4.59 grams per tonne gold over a 16.03 meter core length, including 10.96 grams per tonne gold over a 5.97 meter core length.

Numerous 2018 drill holes testing the COD Vein intersected significant levels of gold, silver and tellurium.

The 2018 drilling program has also tested the continuation of the Everest Vein, which is located approximately 600 meters southwest of the COD Vein worksite. The Everest Vein was first discovered by company prospectors during 2017, when chip samples collected across the approximate 0.4 meter wide vein exposure returned up to 52.8 grams per tonne gold and 377 grams per tonne silver, while a grab sample of a quartz vein boulder broken off the outcrop by the excavator returned 81.8 grams per tonne gold and 630 grams per tonne silver.

In addition to the gold discovered by the company at the COD and Everest Veins, gold mineralization is reported in quartz veins in the east and north regions of the property with some historic samples reported to exceed 1 ounce per ton gold. The results listed in this table are highlights from holes COD18-52 to COD18-54 with intersections greater than one gram per tonne gold. Since true widths cannot be accurately determined from the information available the core lengths were reported.





Drilling Results

To view an enhanced version of this table, please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2189/38533_a1536295600995_51.jpg





About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com