Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2018) - Crop Infrastructure Corp. (CSE: CROP) (OTC Pink: CRXPF) has received confirmation that its San Bernardino dispensary application has advanced to stage three of four in its application review process. The company also announced that harvesting is continuing at its 49% "Emerald Triangle" cannabis production facility tenanted by "Hempire", with an additional 2 greenhouses now drying and awaiting test results prior to selling.

Located in Humboldt County, California, the 30,000 square foot production facility sits on approximately 8.46 acres and consists of a 10,000 square foot medicinal cannabis greenhouse facility and an additional 20,000 square feet of recreational licensed canopy. On site are five 5,000-gallon water tanks, a well, a pump house, a 30 x 60 ft. drying shed, as well as a barn, garage and residence.

Hempire has also advised they have secured 800 additional ready-to-flower plants for a late season harvest with a unique genetic currently in high demand. As each greenhouse is harvested new starter plants will populate the canopy space.

Michael Yorke, CEO, stated: "Crop's tenant, Hempire's harvest looks phenomenal and we look forward to receiving the first brand licencing and lease payments from Hempire in September. The Emerald Heights dispensary application is exciting as vertically integrating tenants will provide for the largest returns both from a brand licencing perspective and return on investment from CROP's real estate portfolio."

CROP is primarily engaged in the business of investing, constructing, owning and leasing greenhouse projects as part of the provision of turnkey real estate solutions for lease-to-licensed cannabis producers and processors. The company's portfolio of projects includes cultivation properties in California, Washington State, Nevada, Italy, and Jamaica and a joint venture on West Hollywood and San Bernardino dispensary applications. CROP has developed a portfolio of 16 Cannabis brands and has US and Italian distribution rights to a line of over 55 cannabis topical products from The Yield Growth Corp.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.cropcorp.com, contact Michael Yorke, CEO, at 604-484-4206 or email info@cropcorp.com.

