sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 07.09.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,77 Euro		+0,003
+0,39 %
WKN: A2ASB8 ISIN: BMG657721087 Ticker-Symbol: N5O 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDIC AMERICAN OFFSHORE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORDIC AMERICAN OFFSHORE LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
07.09.2018 | 15:41
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE: NAO) - Telephone Conference for Shareholders/Investors, Monday September 10, 2018 at 10:00 am US Eastern Time

Hamilton, Bermuda, September 7, 2018

As communicated to the market August 28, 2018, a conference for shareholders/investors will be held at 10:00 am US Eastern Time Monday September 10, 2018.

Before the conference call, we shall distribute NAO material.

Participants dial-in telephone numbers are as follows:

Confirmation Code: 2611984

Norway, Oslo +47 2350 0296
United Kingdom +44 (0)330 336 9411 - or elsewhere in Europe
United States +1 929-477-0448

Participants should give their full name and name of company they represent.
A Q&A session will be held after the teleconference.

Contacts:

Gary J. Wolfe
Seward & Kissel LLP
New York, USA
Tel: +1 212 574 1223

Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Offshore Ltd.
Tel: +1 888 755 8391 or +47 91 35 00 91

Herbjørn Hansson, Executive Chairman
Nordic American Offshore Ltd
Tel: +1 866 805 9504 or +47 90 14 62 91

Web-site: www.nao.bm (http://www.nao.bm)

Press Release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/159489/R/2214962/864576.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Nordic American Offshore Ltd via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)