Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE: NAO) - Telephone Conference for Shareholders/Investors, Monday September 10, 2018 at 10:00 am US Eastern Time

Hamilton, Bermuda, September 7, 2018

As communicated to the market August 28, 2018, a conference for shareholders/investors will be held at 10:00 am US Eastern Time Monday September 10, 2018.

Before the conference call, we shall distribute NAO material.

Participants dial-in telephone numbers are as follows:

Confirmation Code: 2611984

Norway, Oslo +47 2350 0296

United Kingdom +44 (0)330 336 9411 - or elsewhere in Europe

United States +1 929-477-0448

Participants should give their full name and name of company they represent.

A Q&A session will be held after the teleconference.

Contacts:

Gary J. Wolfe

Seward & Kissel LLP

New York, USA

Tel: +1 212 574 1223

Bjørn Giæver, CFO

Nordic American Offshore Ltd.

Tel: +1 888 755 8391 or +47 91 35 00 91

Herbjørn Hansson, Executive Chairman

Nordic American Offshore Ltd

Tel: +1 866 805 9504 or +47 90 14 62 91

Web-site: www.nao.bm (http://www.nao.bm)

Press Release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/159489/R/2214962/864576.pdf)



Source: Nordic American Offshore Ltd via Globenewswire

