Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE: NAO) - Telephone Conference for Shareholders/Investors, Monday September 10, 2018 at 10:00 am US Eastern Time

Hamilton, Bermuda, September 7, 2018
As communicated to the market August 28, 2018, a conference for shareholders/investors will be held at 10:00 am US Eastern Time Monday September 10, 2018.
Before the conference call, we shall distribute NAO material.
Participants dial-in telephone numbers are as follows:
Confirmation Code: 2611984
Norway, Oslo +47 2350 0296
United Kingdom +44 (0)330 336 9411 - or elsewhere in Europe
United States +1 929-477-0448
Participants should give their full name and name of company they represent.
A Q&A session will be held after the teleconference.
Contacts:
Gary J. Wolfe
Seward & Kissel LLP
New York, USA
Tel: +1 212 574 1223
Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Offshore Ltd.
Tel: +1 888 755 8391 or +47 91 35 00 91
Herbjørn Hansson, Executive Chairman
Nordic American Offshore Ltd
Tel: +1 866 805 9504 or +47 90 14 62 91
Web-site: www.nao.bm (http://www.nao.bm)
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Nordic American Offshore Ltd via Globenewswire