

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) disclosed in a regulatory filing that on September 4, 2018, the company's Chief Accounting Officer, Dave Morton, provided notice that he was resigning from the company, effective immediately.



TSLA is currently trading at $256.04, down $24.91 or 8.87 percent.



Dave Morton, a former chief Financial officer for Seagate Technology Plc, joined Tesla one day before his boss Elon Musk tweeted that he was considering buying out some investors at $420 per share and taking the company private. The chief executive officer abandoned that effort 17 days later, and in the process drew a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission and a series of lawsuits alleging market manipulation.



Dave said today, 'Since I joined Tesla on August 6th, the level of public attention placed on the company, as well as the pace within the company, have exceeded my expectations. As a result, this caused me to reconsider my future. I want to be clear that I believe strongly in Tesla, its mission, and its future prospects, and I have no disagreements with Tesla's leadership or its financial reporting.'



Tesla said its accounting functions and personnel will continue to be overseen by both Tesla's Chief Financial Officer and its Corporate Controller, as had been the case prior to and during Dave's transition to Tesla.



Gabrielle Toledano, the company's chief people officer, reportedly said that she won't rejoin the company after taking a leave of absence.



