BIMobject AB: Record date for share split in BIMobject determined to 12 September 2018

The extraordinary general meeting of BIMobject AB (publ) on 5 September 2018 resolved to split the company's outstanding shares 2:1, whereby the existing 59,474,842 shares are split into 118,949,684 shares with a new quota value of SEK 0.011. The board of directors was authorised to determine the record date for the share split.

The board of directors has now resolved that the record date for the share split shall be Wednesday, 12 September 2018, which means that the last day of trading in the share prior to the split is Monday, 10 September 2018. First day of trading with split shares is Tuesday, 11 September 2018.

The share split will be effected automatically and shareholders do not need to take any action.

In connection with the share split, the BIMobject share will receive a new ISIN-code. The new ISIN-code will be SE0011644376.

As previously announced, all warrants of series 2015/2018 issued by the annual general meeting 2015 have been exercised. The number of shares to be issued to the warrant holders has been re-calculated due to the share split, whereby 1,370,000 new shares will be issued to the warrant holders.

Following registration of the shares issued to the warrant holders, and following the above-mentioned share split, the total number of shares and votes in BIMobject will amount to 120,319,684.

