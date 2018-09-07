Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos Nafta preliminary activity and revenue results for the August 2018

In August 2018 AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) has reloaded less petroleum products in Klaipeda and Subacius oil terminals compared to August 2017. However, during the first eight months of 2018 loading and sales in the Company's oil terminals were higher than in the same period of 2017.

In August 2018 the Company has reloaded 487 thousand tons of petroleum products or less by 22 per cent compared to August 2017 when 644 thousand tons were reloaded.

During the first eight months of 2018 the Company in total reloaded 4,596 thousand tons of petroleum products into its storage tanks or more by 0.8 per cent compared to the same period of 2017 when 4,560 thousand tons were reloaded. The overall increase in loading volumes for the eight months was affected by the increased transit cargos and import cargo volumes.

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company's oil terminals' for August 2018 amount to EUR 2.4 million (during the same period of 2017 - EUR 3.7 million). The decrease in revenue is compared to the same period in 2017 when it was affected by a fact that financial results in August 2017 was influenced by additional revenues, gained from realization of dark oil products collected in water treatment facilities. The preliminary sales revenue for January - August 2018 of the Company's oil terminals comprise EUR 25.2 million and are higher by 2.9 per cent compared to the same period of 2017 (EUR 24.5 million).

In August 2018 the Company's Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals has re-gasified and reloaded 644 thousand MWh of natural gas in the same period of 2017 were reloaded 2,176 thousand MWh. During the first eight months of 2018 the Company in total re-gasified and reloaded 6,001 thousand MWh of the natural gas (during the same period of 2017 - 8,712 thousand MWh).

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company's LNG Terminal for August 2018 comprise to EUR 5.2 million (August 2017 - EUR 5.6 million). Revenue consists of the re-gasification tariff fixed part (for booked annual capacities) and variable part for amount of regasified LNG as well as and reloading tariffs. The preliminary revenue of the LNG terminal for the first eight months of 2018 comprise EUR 43.1 million and are lower by 6.5 per cent compared to the same period of 2017 (EUR 46.1 million).

Total preliminary sales revenue of the Company in the first eight months of 2018 amount to EUR 68.3 million, or less by 3.3 per cent compared with the same period of 2017 - EUR 70.6 million.

Petroleum products transhipment and LNG re-gasification and reloading:

August January - August 2018 2017 Change, % 2018 2017 Change, % Petroleum products reloaded, thousand tons 487 627 -22.3% 4,596 4,560 0.8% LNG re-gasification and reloading, thousand MWh 644 2,176 -70.4% 6,001 8,712 -31.1%

Petroleum products transshipment, LNG re-gasification and reloading volumes in 2018:

January February March April May June July August Petroleum products reloaded, thousand tons 776 664 599 403 637 516 514 487 LNG re-gasification and reloading, thousand MWh 263 328 509 1,150 1,450 819 838 644

Preliminary revenue of the Company, EUR million:

August January - August 2018 2017 Change, % 2018 2017 Change, % Oil terminals' activity 2.4 3.7 -35.1% 25.2 24.5 2.9% LNG terminal activity 5.2 5.6 -7.1% 43.1 46.1 -6.5% Total: 7.6 9.3 -18.3% 68.3 70.6 -3.3%

