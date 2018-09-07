The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 6 September 2018 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1338.26 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1329.34 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1358.76 'XD' p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1349.84 'XD' p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

