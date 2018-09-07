

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences decided to shelve its plan to introduce a new category of award - for outstanding achievement in popular film.



'There has been a wide range of reactions to the introduction of a new award, and we recognize the need for further discussion with our members,' Dawn Hudson, the CEO of the Academy, said in a statement regarding the rethinking.



The Academy explained that implementing any new award nine months into the year creates challenges for films that have already been released.



Selection of movies for the best feature film award had caused discontent among a section of the cinema world as films which have done well at the box office such as Mamma Mia, Avatar and the Mission Impossible have been snubbed by the judges despite being highly popular.



Introducing a new category for outstanding achievement in popular film was seen as a move from the Academy governing body to allay such complaints.



But at the same time, the introduction of the new category had been criticized as a desperate bid to boost viewership and honor moneymaking movies.



Award for popular film was one of the three changes that the board of governors approved in its August meeting, with the outlook that improvements are needed to keep the Oscars and the Academy relevant in a changing world.



The Academy also set an earlier date for the 2020 Oscar awards ceremony, moving the date to February 9 instead of previously announced February 23.



There is no change to the 2019 Oscars date, which remains Sunday, February 24.



In a major change, the telecast length of the ceremony will be shortened to three hours to make it more accessible for the viewers.



