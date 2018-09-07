

SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - An international tribunal administered by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague has issued an award in favor of Chevron (CVX) and its indirect subsidiary, Texaco Petroleum Company or TexPet, finding that the Republic of Ecuador violated its obligations under international treaties, investment agreements and international law. The tribunal unanimously held that a $9.5 billion judgment rendered against Chevron in Lago Agrio, Ecuador, in 2011 was procured through fraud, bribery and corruption and was based on claims that had been already settled and released by the Republic of Ecuador years earlier.



The tribunal concluded that the fraudulent Ecuadorian judgment 'violates international public policy' and 'should not be recognised or enforced by the courts of other States.' As a matter of international law, this award confirms Chevron is not obliged to comply with the Ecuadorian judgment.



The tribunal held that Ecuador breached its obligations under a 1995 settlement agreement releasing TexPet and its affiliates from public environmental claims-the same claims on which the $9.5 billion Ecuadorian judgment is exclusively based.



The tribunal found 'TexPet spent approximately $40 million in environmental remediation and community development under the 1995 Settlement Agreement' carried out by a 'well-known engineering firm specializing in environmental remediation' and that Ecuador in 1998 executed a final release agreement 'certifying that TexPet had performed all of its obligations under the 1995 Settlement Agreement.'



The tribunal found 'no cogent evidence' supporting Ecuador's claim that TexPet failed to comply with the terms of the remediation plan approved by Ecuador. To the contrary, the award recites the sworn testimony of Ecuadorian officials that TexPet's 'technical work and environmental work was done well,' while Ecuador's national oil company 'during more than three decades, had done absolutely nothing' to address its own environmental remediation obligations in the area, even though Ecuador and its national oil company received 97.3% of the oil production revenues from the project. The award further recounts in detail the testimony of numerous former members of the plaintiffs' environmental team and scientific experts who admitted under oath that they found no evidence to support the plaintiffs' environmental claims against Chevron and TexPet.



The tribunal also reached the same conclusion as U.S. courts regarding the issue of judicial fraud. 'The tribunal found extensive evidence of fraud and corruption by members of the Ecuadorian judiciary acting in collusion with American and Ecuadorian lawyers. This award is consistent with rulings by courts in the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Canada and Gibraltar confirming that the Ecuadorian judgment is unenforceable in any country that respects the rule of law,' said Pate. 'Indeed, the tribunal explicitly found that it would be contrary to international law for the courts of any other State to recognize or enforce the fraudulent Ecuadorian judgment.'



The tribunal found that Nicolas Zambrano, the Ecuadorian judge purported to have drafted the Lago Agrio judgment, did not in fact draft the judgment but rather, 'in return for his promised reward, allowed certain of the Lago Agrio Plaintiffs' representatives [including attorneys Fajardo and Donziger], corruptly, to 'ghostwrite' at least material parts of the Lago Agrio Judgment.'



The tribunal described the conduct as 'grossly improper by any moral, professional and legal standards.' Finding that 'judicial bribery must rank as one of the more serious cases of corruption, striking directly at the rule of law, access to justice and public confidence in the legal system; and also, as regards the foreign enforcement of a corrupt judgment, at the law of nations,' the tribunal held Ecuador responsible for denying justice to Chevron.



The tribunal also found that the plaintiffs' legal team had inappropriate secret meetings with several judges who presided over the litigation, blackmailed one of the presiding judges, bribed the supposedly independent court-appointed environmental expert Richard Stalin Cabrera, ghostwrote the Cabrera report on which the judgment relies for environmental findings, orchestrated collusive criminal proceedings against TexPet's lawyers, paid bribes to former judge Alberto Guerra to draft orders for Zambrano, and devised and implemented a 'covert' and 'nefarious' plan to ghostwrite the judgment which then Judge Zambrano issued under his name in exchange for a promised $500,000 bribe payable from enforcement proceeds.



