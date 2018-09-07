AXA Property Trust Ltd - Adjournment of EGM

To Company Announcements

Date 7thSeptember 2018

Company AXA Property Trust Limited

Subject Adjournment of EGM

ADJOURNMENT OF EGM

Following the shareholder circular ("the Circular") issued by the Company on 10thAugust 2018, the Directors wish to advise that the Company's EGM held today has been adjourned until 12.00 pm on Friday 21stSeptember 2018, to be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 3QL.

The Directors have made this decision following the attendance of representatives of shareholders accounting for approximately 30% of the voting rights of the Company who expressed their intention to vote against the proposals within the Circular ("the Proposals"), in order to give themselves further time to consider their options in respect of their shareholdings. The Directors consider that the adjournment is therefore in the best interests of all shareholders to allow the Proposals to continue to be considered.

Proxies that have already been received shall remain valid for the EGM on 21stSeptember 2018. Computershare shall be instructed to re-open the voting process up until 48 hours before the adjourned EGM.

The Company will be applying to the UKLA for restoration of the listing of the shares of the Company on the UKLA Official list and to the London Stock Exchange for restoration of the trading of the Shares with effect from 7.30 am on Monday 10 September 2018. If the resolutions relating to the Proposals within the Circular are passed at the adjourned EGM, the Company will make applications for the cancellation of the admission of the Shares to listing on the UKLA Official List and to trading on the Main Market following the EGM with the cancellations expected to take effect at 8.00am on 24 September 2018.





Company website:

retail.axa-im.co.uk/axa-property-trust



All Enquiries:



Real Estate Adviser

AXA Real Estate Investment Managers UK Limited

Broker Services

7 Newgate Street

London EC1A 7NX

Tel: +44 (0)20 7003 2345

Email: broker.services@axa-im.com



Broker

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

150 Cheapside

London EC2V 6ET

Tel: +44 (0)20 7710 7600



Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

GY1 3QL

Tel: +44 (0)1481 745324



