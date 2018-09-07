

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Linde plc (LDE.L, LNAGF.PK) said that the proposed business combination between Praxair, Inc. (NYSE: PX) and Linde AG received antitrust clearance in India subject to certain conditions, satisfying a closing condition.



Linde plc is a public limited company formed on April 18, 2017, that will become the parent company of Praxair, Inc. and Linde AG upon the completion of the business combination.



Completion of the business combination remains subject to timely approval by requisite governmental regulators and authorities under applicable competition laws.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX