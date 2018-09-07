sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 07.09.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,25 Euro		-0,06
-1,81 %
WKN: A0RENB ISIN: CA0585861085 Ticker-Symbol: PO0 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,228
3,257
18:10
3,25
3,26
18:10
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC3,25-1,81 %