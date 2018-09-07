

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Tim Armstrong, the leader of Verizon Communications Inc.'s (VZ) media and advertising business, is in talks to depart, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Armstrong, who came to Verizon in 2015 when it acquired AOL and helped steer its purchase of Yahoo two years later, had tried to combine the two internet companies to challenge Google and Facebook Inc. in digital advertising. But those efforts so far have failed to generate much growth.



