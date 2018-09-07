The social media giant's Los Lunas data center plans to buy power at $30/MWh. New Mexico regulators' rejection of a hike on a fee reserved for solar customers in the Eastern part of the state was greeted with applause in renewable energy circles this week. But that wasn't the only significant decision that came out of the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission's (PRC) Meeting this Wednesday. According to the Associated Press, the state's PRC also approved a process for expedited approval of power contracts for Facebook to buy electricity from a pair of 50 MW-AC solar plants to be built over ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...