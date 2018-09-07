Energy Impact Partners, who partners with 14 electric utilities, has raised US$681 million to continue investing in technologies that have a high probability of influencing the future power grid. The electricity utilities are the biggest players on the block. Being the biggest means you make a lot of money and you attract smart people. A few years back, these smart, wealthy people got together to create Energy Impact Partners (EIP): an investment collaboration between 14 electric utilities serving over 85 million customers, generation over $200 billion. Their goal is to find ready-for-primetime ...

