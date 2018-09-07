Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, September 7
|Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 06/09/2018) of £64.28m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 06/09/2018) of £49.37m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 06/09/2018 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|236.78p
|20850000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|231.8p
|Ordinary share price
|212.00p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|(10.46)%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|102.87p
|14500000
|ZDP share price
|104.50p
|Premium to NAV
|1.59%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2018 to 06/09/2018