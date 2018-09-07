sprite-preloader
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, September 7

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 61765)
LEI: 2138007UD8FBBVAX9469

Transaction in Own Shares
07 September 2018

On 07 September 2018 the Company purchased the following amount of shares:

  • 275,000 ordinary shares of USD0.01 each in the capital of the Company designated as US Dollar shares ("US Dollar Shares") at a price of GBP3.3865 per share.

These shares will be held as treasury shares.

Following the above transaction of the relevant US Dollar shares, the total number of shares in issue of the Company will be as follows:

Total number of treasury shares held by the Company following the transactions described aboveNumber of shares in issue less shares held in treasury following the transaction as described above
11,858,000 US Dollar Shares190,288,258 US Dollar Shares

From 07 September 2018, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 190,288,258.

More information on the Company is available at https://vof.vinacapital.com.

Enquiries:
Jonathan Luu
VinaCapital Investment Management Limited
Investor Relations
+84 8 3821 9930
jonathan.luu@vinacapital.com

Joel Weiden
VinaCapital Investment Management Limited
Communications
+84 8 3821 9930
joel.weiden@vinacapital.com

David Benda / Hugh Jonathan
Numis Securities Limited, Broker
+44 (0)20 7260 1000
funds@numis.com

Andy Dovey
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Company Secretary
+44 1481 745001
ad317@ntrs.com


