sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 07.09.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,426 Euro		+0,15
+2,84 %
WKN: A2NB0W ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,338
5,444
19:53
5,312
5,392
19:53
07.09.2018 | 18:13
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, September 7

7 September 2018

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 170,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 475.943 The highest price paid per share was 481.550p and the lowest price paid per share was 472.250p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0188% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 400,456,050(1) ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 902,137,500. Rightmove holds 16,460,530 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

(1) Restated for the impact of the 10:1 share subdivision on 31 August 2018.

-Ends-

Contact: Sandra Odell 01908 712058

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transaction
37482 08:23:05
121482 08:23:19
1864482 08:23:25
760481 08:24:19
200481 08:24:19
597481 08:24:19
189481 08:24:19
761480 08:24:19
988480 08:24:19
164479 08:25:07
301479 08:25:07
41479 08:25:19
100479 08:25:19
200479 08:25:19
856479 08:25:19
205479 08:25:19
101480 08:33:55
424480 08:33:55
293480 08:34:11
618480 08:34:11
1257480 08:34:11
1155480 08:34:11
1321480 08:34:11
347480 08:34:12
88480 08:34:12
266480 08:34:12
401479 08:36:15
1284479 08:36:55
3479 08:36:55
2016479 08:42:23
1409477 08:47:28
190477 08:47:28
442477 08:47:28
1851477 08:52:09
1995477 08:58:55
1809476 09:03:12
676475 09:07:29
1249475 09:08:13
1782475 09:14:24
877473 09:17:58
622473 09:17:58
479473 09:18:19
15472 09:26:53
84472 09:26:53
14472 09:27:03
370472 09:27:03
80472 09:27:03
886472 09:27:03
61472 09:27:03
16472 09:27:03
9472 09:27:13
12472 09:27:13
1897474 09:29:58
21474 09:29:58
780474 09:31:09
1245474 09:31:09
1059474 09:31:37
963474 09:31:37
2040474 09:48:59
14474 09:51:36
123474 09:51:36
14474 09:51:36
14474 09:52:00
242474 09:53:18
464474 09:55:08
1991474 09:58:13
555474 10:02:33
123474 10:03:02
111474 10:03:29
351474 10:03:38
665474 10:03:54
109474 10:03:54
16474 10:08:07
800474 10:08:07
1283476 10:15:26
710476 10:15:26
15475 10:26:04
267475 10:26:04
1930475 10:26:33
1646475 10:27:05
15474 10:35:06
527474 10:35:06
1868475 10:49:51
1801476 10:52:39
572476 10:54:09
103476 11:10:10
1045476 11:15:01
159476 11:15:01
688476 11:15:01
226476 11:15:01
575476 11:15:12
1900476 11:15:39
1540476 11:16:09
109476 11:16:09
14476 11:23:03
170476 11:23:03
218476 11:23:03
100477 11:34:14
278477 11:34:14
1565477 11:34:16
1285477 11:36:17
360477 11:36:56
1843477 11:43:51
180475 11:52:06
1626475 11:52:06
241475 11:56:15
1861475 11:58:20
1902474 12:17:34
1128474 12:18:14
892474 12:18:14
1434474 12:34:03
373474 12:34:03
1515474 12:38:13
346474 12:38:13
1806474 12:44:07
68474 12:58:10
405474 12:58:11
60474 12:59:25
947474 13:00:56
298474 13:00:56
400474 13:00:56
160474 13:00:56
650474 13:00:56
26474 13:00:56
467474 13:00:56
794474 13:09:54
535474 13:09:56
940474 13:17:42
957474 13:17:52
2026474 13:23:51
100473 13:30:00
110473 13:30:00
790473 13:31:34
944473 13:31:55
104473 13:32:41
419473 13:34:45
1284473 13:34:45
70473 13:34:45
1562472 13:40:03
165472 13:40:11
2044473 13:45:20
1819474 13:56:52
1738474 14:00:01
193474 14:04:25
38474 14:04:26
510474 14:05:15
1115474 14:05:18
100474 14:22:00
200474 14:22:00
17474 14:22:46
794474 14:22:46
100474 14:23:52
27474 14:23:52
395474 14:24:19
1726474 14:29:14
1149474 14:29:14
586474 14:31:28
200474 14:32:51
933474 14:32:51
82474 14:32:51
921474 14:32:51
1031474 14:32:54
517476 14:41:52
1793476 14:41:52
514476 14:41:54
100476 14:42:32
200476 14:42:32
387476 14:42:32
677476 14:42:32
1725475 14:47:59
357477 14:58:43
1112477 14:59:26
195477 14:59:26
145477 14:59:57
746477 14:59:57
998477 14:59:57
1624477 15:01:51
345477 15:02:02
85477 15:02:02
100477 15:02:28
200477 15:02:28
65477 15:02:28
1216477 15:02:28
1013477 15:04:34
769477 15:04:34
760476 15:09:20
1156476 15:09:52
1995477 15:19:16
543477 15:19:30
1416477 15:19:30
172477 15:19:32
326477 15:19:32
564477 15:19:35
986477 15:19:35
15477 15:25:15
88476 15:25:52
72476 15:26:17
51476 15:26:18
333476 15:26:19
827476 15:26:23
646476 15:26:24
1735476 15:29:30
25476 15:36:36
739476 15:36:36
33476 15:36:54
815476 15:36:54
1500476 15:36:54
341476 15:37:41
821476 15:38:30
524476 15:39:20
1690476 15:41:22
521477 15:46:33
16477 15:46:33
4477 15:46:33
243477 15:46:33
807477 15:46:43
14477 15:46:43
800477 15:48:09
802477 15:48:09
418477 15:54:42
772477 15:54:42
72477 15:54:56
1478 15:56:17
350478 15:56:44
1312478 15:57:01
1895478 15:58:21
198478 15:58:24
501477 16:00:42
1239477 16:00:42
16477 16:03:41
847477 16:03:51
100477 16:03:55
389477 16:03:55
76477 16:04:03
367477 16:04:05
189477 16:06:38
933477 16:06:40
827477 16:06:41
1293478 16:11:03
800478 16:11:03
451478 16:12:09
1317478 16:12:09
1843478 16:15:03
2038478 16:19:02
413478 16:21:20
65478 16:21:57
100478 16:22:29
513478 16:23:08
74478 16:23:12
962478 16:23:12
919478 16:23:12
849478 16:23:12

© 2018 PR Newswire