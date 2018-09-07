sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PR Newswire

London, September 7

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:7 September 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):82,472
Highest price paid per share (pence):25.4000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):25.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):25.0897

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,407,845,893 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,407,845,893 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

7 SEPTEMBER 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
321325.2516:29:11London Stock Exchange
37525.1016:26:38London Stock Exchange
3025.1016:24:45London Stock Exchange
115425.1016:24:43London Stock Exchange
279425.1016:22:22London Stock Exchange
58525.1016:14:36London Stock Exchange
327325.1016:14:36London Stock Exchange
79425.1016:13:52London Stock Exchange
284125.1016:11:21London Stock Exchange
663025.0515:33:29London Stock Exchange
98425.0515:33:28London Stock Exchange
354025.2514:27:19London Stock Exchange
34625.4014:22:23London Stock Exchange
335025.4014:22:23London Stock Exchange
45425.2513:48:31London Stock Exchange
89925.2513:48:02London Stock Exchange
200525.2013:48:02London Stock Exchange
708825.0512:52:13London Stock Exchange
1044225.0511:43:48London Stock Exchange
1022225.0511:17:41London Stock Exchange
373025.0511:17:41London Stock Exchange
360425.0010:32:23London Stock Exchange
359125.0010:24:18London Stock Exchange
334225.0010:24:18London Stock Exchange
18025.0010:24:11London Stock Exchange
49625.0509:37:18London Stock Exchange
651025.0509:37:18London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


