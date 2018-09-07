Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 7 September 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 82,472 Highest price paid per share (pence): 25.4000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 25.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 25.0897

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,407,845,893 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,407,845,893 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

7 SEPTEMBER 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 3213 25.25 16:29:11 London Stock Exchange 375 25.10 16:26:38 London Stock Exchange 30 25.10 16:24:45 London Stock Exchange 1154 25.10 16:24:43 London Stock Exchange 2794 25.10 16:22:22 London Stock Exchange 585 25.10 16:14:36 London Stock Exchange 3273 25.10 16:14:36 London Stock Exchange 794 25.10 16:13:52 London Stock Exchange 2841 25.10 16:11:21 London Stock Exchange 6630 25.05 15:33:29 London Stock Exchange 984 25.05 15:33:28 London Stock Exchange 3540 25.25 14:27:19 London Stock Exchange 346 25.40 14:22:23 London Stock Exchange 3350 25.40 14:22:23 London Stock Exchange 454 25.25 13:48:31 London Stock Exchange 899 25.25 13:48:02 London Stock Exchange 2005 25.20 13:48:02 London Stock Exchange 7088 25.05 12:52:13 London Stock Exchange 10442 25.05 11:43:48 London Stock Exchange 10222 25.05 11:17:41 London Stock Exchange 3730 25.05 11:17:41 London Stock Exchange 3604 25.00 10:32:23 London Stock Exchange 3591 25.00 10:24:18 London Stock Exchange 3342 25.00 10:24:18 London Stock Exchange 180 25.00 10:24:11 London Stock Exchange 496 25.05 09:37:18 London Stock Exchange 6510 25.05 09:37:18 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-