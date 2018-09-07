

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market got off to a weak start Friday, but quickly recovered and ended the day with a modest gain. The positive performance of the defensive heavyweights provided a boost to the overall market, despite continued concerns over global trade.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.28 percent Friday and finished at 8,843.11. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.10 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.22 percent.



Roche was the top gainer among the index heavyweights, rising 1.2 percent. Novartis gained 0.05 and Nestle added 0.4 percent.



Lonza was another notable gainer, with an increase of 1.5 percent. Geberit, Givaudan and Sika finished higher by 0.5 percent each.



Banks were under pressure at the end of the trading week. UBS weakened by 1 percent, Credit Suisse fell 0.9 percent and Julius Baer lost 0.7 percent.



Swatch Group and rival Richemont decreased by 0.2 percent each.



