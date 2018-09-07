Panther Securities Plc - Update on St Nicholas House, Sutton

7 September 2018

Panther Securities PLC

(the "Company" or the "Group")

Update on St Nicholas House, Sutton

Further to the announcement on 13 August 2018, the Company announces that the completion of the sale of St Nicholas House, Sutton has not occurred. Accordingly, the Company has served the purchaser with a notice to complete.

The Company continues to hope that there will be a successful outcome in respect of this sale. A further announcement will be made in due course.

