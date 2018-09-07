sprite-preloader
07.09.2018
Panther Securities Plc - Update on St Nicholas House, Sutton

PR Newswire

London, September 7

7 September 2018

Panther Securities PLC

(the "Company" or the "Group")

Update on St Nicholas House, Sutton

Further to the announcement on 13 August 2018, the Company announces that the completion of the sale of St Nicholas House, Sutton has not occurred. Accordingly, the Company has served the purchaser with a notice to complete.

The Company continues to hope that there will be a successful outcome in respect of this sale. A further announcement will be made in due course.

For further information:

Panther Securities plc:Tel: 01707 667 300
Andrew Perloff/ Simon Peters
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)Tel: 020 3328 5656
David Worlidge/ Alex Brearley

