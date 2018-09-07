Odfjell SE: Successful placement of new unsecured bond issue

Reference is made to the announcement made 30 August 2018. Odfjell SE has successfully completed a new unsecured bond issue of NOK 500 million with a coupon of 3 month NIBOR plus 5.50% p.a. and with maturity date in September 2023.

In conjunction with the bond issue, Odfjell SE will repurchase NOK 37 million of the ODF06 bond issue maturing in December 2018 (ISIN NO 0010664758).

Clarkons Platou Securities AS, Pareto Securities AS and Swedbank Norge acted as joint lead managers in the placement of the new bond issue.

An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on Oslo Børs.

For further information, contact:

Bjørn Kristian Røed, Manager Investor Relations & Research

Tel: +47 55 27 47 33

E-mail: bkr@odfjell.com (mailto:bkr@odfjell.com)





