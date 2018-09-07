

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - In comments likely to further inflame tensions between the world's two largest economies, President Donald Trump suggested Friday he may impose tariffs on another $267 billion worth of Chinese goods.



Trump's remarks to reporters aboard Air Force One come as the administration is already considering imposing tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods following the expiration of a public comment period at midnight on Thursday.



'The $200 billion we are talking about could take place very soon depending on what happens,' Trump said. 'To a certain extent it's going to be up to China.'



'And I hate to say this, but behind that is another $267 billion ready to go on short notice if I want,' he added. 'That changes the equation.'



China's Commerce Ministry has warned it will be forced to roll out necessary retaliatory measures if the U.S. imposes any new tariffs.



Trump also indicated the next trade dispute could be with Japan, noting that his administration has started trade talks with the country.



'If we don't make a deal with Japan, Japan knows it's a big deal,' the president said after previously telling a columnist for the Wall Street Journal he is 'still bothered by the terms of U.S. trade with Japan.'



The latest comments from Trump come as U.S. and Canadian officials also continue to engage in negotiations over reforms to NAFTA.



