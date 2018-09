WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open higher, shares of Broadcom (AVGO) remain firmly positive in late-day trading on Friday. Broadcom is currently up by 7.6 percent after reaching its best intraday level in nearly two months.



The rally by Broadcom comes after the chipmaker reported fiscal third quarter earnings that beat expectations on revenues that matched estimates.



