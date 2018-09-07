News Release

Lubrizol Appoints MSA as New Distributor in the Andean Countries

CLEVELAND, September 7, 2018 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces its Engineered Polymers business has selected MSA Marketing Services of America, as a new distributor for the thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) portfolio of the company's business throughout the Andean Countries. MSA distributes engineering plastics with significant territory coverage for all Andean Countries and will focus efforts on Lubrizol's Engineered Polymers' portfolio on elastomers applications. They have warehouses and office facilities strategically located in Bogotá, Colombia.

The agreement, which took effect July 1, 2018, includes the following key product lines which are well-suited for today's innovative and demanding applications:



Estane TPU: (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Products/Estane-TPU) products are utilized in film and sheet, extrusion, blow molding, injection molding, over molding, calendaring and solution coating processes.

Isoplast ETP (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Products/Isoplast-ETP): are hard and high flexural modulus polyurethane engineering resins with excellent chemical resistance and barrier properties.

Pearlbond TPU (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Products/Pearlbond-TPU): Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) and Reactive Hot Melts (HMPUR), typically used in automotive interior parts, bookbinding, furniture, textile and footwear.

Other products that will also be distributed by MSA are: Pearlthane TPU (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Products/Pearlthane-TPU), Pearlthane ECO* TPU (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Products/Pearlthane-ECO-TPU) and Carbo-Rite Conductive Compounds.

Rogerio Colucci, Lubrizol engineered polymers business manager for Latin America comments, "It is exciting to work with MSA, as they have excellent in-depth knowledge of the engineering plastics markets in the Andean Countries. When combined with Lubrizol's innovative and durable TPU solutions for specialized wire and cable, consumer, industrial, automotive and footwear applications, this will further enhance our ability to work closely with customers, helping them solve valuable problems and drive innovation and growth in the Andean Countries."

George Lanza, president of MSA Group, comments, "With the new dynamics and demands of the high-tech resins market and considering the competitive value of taking advantage of the availability of advanced products that increase quality in a cost-effective manner, we are proud and fortunate to represent the products and the professional ethics of a large company such as Lubrizol. With this alliance we close the circle regarding our mission to continue helping our clients grow while maintaining the importance of understanding and appreciating the need to stay at the technological forefront in favor of a solid and sustainable growth."

About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers) or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com).

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

*Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.

**Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be available in all areas.

All marks are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation.





Media Contacts

Nicholas Galioto

+1 216 447.7382

The Lubrizol Corporation

Web Sites

www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers)

www.lubrizol.com (http://www.lubrizol.com)

