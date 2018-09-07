Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2018) - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RTM) (OTC Pink: RTMFD) (the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases of August 31, 2018 and July 17, 2018, the Company has closed the final tranche of a private placement to raise additional gross proceeds of $180,000 (the "Final Tranche") through the sale of 3,000,000 units priced at $0.06 (the "Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant exercisable into one further common share at a price of $0.08 for a term of two years.

All securities issued in the Final Tranche are subject to a hold period expiring January 8, 2019.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital. Pro Group members purchased 525,000 Units. Finder's fees of 5% cash ($9,000) and 5% finder's shares priced at $0.06 (150,000 common shares) were paid to a registered representative in connection with the Final Tranche.

For more information on the Company and its properties, please visit the Company's website at www.rtmcorp.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Donald M. Clark

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

RT Minerals Corp.

Telephone: 604-681-3170

Fax: 604-681-3552

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.