EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Airopack Technology Group AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Product Launch Airopack Technology Group AG: Airopack Planet Friendly Aerosol is packaging of choice for Unilever 01-Oct-2018 / 06:54 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Ad-Hoc Release / Press Release *Airopack Planet Friendly Aerosol is packaging of choice for Unilever* *Baar, 1 October 2018 - Airopack Technology Group AG ("Airopack") has shipped the first of many millions to come of its Planet Friendly Aerosol to Unilever for its new product Day2, a dry-wash spray that gets rid of odors, removes creases, and softens fabric. * Airopack and Unilever, both companies of Dutch origin, combine innovation power and sustainability. Airopack invented the innovative Planet Friendly Aerosol. For Unilever sustainability is integral to how the company does business and sustainable packaging innovations are a key element in its sustainability strategy. Airopack produces a safe, all-plastic pressurized Planet Friendly Aerosol powered purely by air. There are no gas propellants or chemicals; just an ingenious designed pressure control device, the product and pure clean air. Several large Fast-Moving Consumer Goods companies already are keen users of the Airopack Planet Friendly Aerosol. Now Unilever can be added to that list with the launch of its new product Day2. _Quint Kelders, CEO of Airopack: "We are proud of our collaboration with Unilever which is a major milestone for Airopack as a product and as a company. Unilever continuously works hard on improving packaging and making it as sustainable as possible. We are very pleased to play a role in supporting Unilever's sustainability goals with the Airopack."_ The Planet Friendly Aerosol is developed by Airopack, which holds the relevant patents and is the sole producer of this unique planet friendly aerosol worldwide. Airopack has a worldwide customer base including multiple AAA leading personal & home care brands. *For more information:* *For investors*: Airopack Technology Group AG Quint Kelders, CEO / Liebwin van Lil, CFO T: +31 416 22 40 40 E-Mail: quint.kelders@airopackgroup.com E-Mail: liebwin.vanlil@airopackgroup.com *For media:* Hill + Knowlton Strategies Charlotte De La Rambeije T: +31 (0)20 404 4707 E-Mail: Charlotte.Rambeije@hkstrategies.com Airopack Technology Group AG is a leading developer and supplier of mechanical and pressure-controlled dispensing packaging technologies and systems for manufacturers and suppliers of cosmetics, body care, home care, pharmaceutical and food products. The revolutionary and patented Airopack(R) technology offers a safe, all-plastic pressurized dispenser that is environmentally and planet friendly. Airopack Technology Group holds the patent and is worldwide the sole producer of this unique dispenser. Airopack Technology Group operates an Airopack Ready to Fill manufacturing facility in Waalwijk, The Netherlands and a Full-Service Filling operation in Heist-op-den-Berg Belgium (Airosolutions) as well as a manufacturing plant for filling equipment in Houten, The Netherlands (Airofiller Equipment Solutions). The Global Research and Development Team, the Airopack Global Management and Customer Service Organisation are located in Waalwijk, The Netherlands. The shares of the Company are listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2010 (Ticker: AIRN / ISIN: CH0242606942). www.airopackgroup.com End of ad hoc announcement Language: English Company: Airopack Technology Group AG Blegistrasse 5 6340 Baar Switzerland Phone: +41 417663500 Fax: +41 417663509 E-mail: liebwin.vanlil@airopackgroup.com Internet: www.airopackgroup.com ISIN: CH0242606942 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 728915 01-Oct-2018 CET/CEST

