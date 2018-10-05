sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.10.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

16,696 Euro		-0,284
-1,67 %
WKN: A2JHXF ISIN: CH0413237394 Ticker-Symbol: 9CV 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CEVA LOGISTICS AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CEVA LOGISTICS AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,53
16,926
10:25
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CEVA LOGISTICS AG
CEVA LOGISTICS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CEVA LOGISTICS AG16,696-1,67 %