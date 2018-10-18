sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.10.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

68,92 Euro		-0,78
-1,12 %
WKN: A0Q4DC ISIN: CH0038863350 Ticker-Symbol: NESR 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NESTLE SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NESTLE SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,55
68,95
08:33
68,52
68,98
08:33
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NESTLE SA
NESTLE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NESTLE SA68,92-1,12 %