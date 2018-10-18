

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Nestle SA (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) reported that its nine-month total reported sales increased by 2.0% to 66.4 billion Swiss francs from last year. Net acquisitions had a positive impact of 0.1% and foreign exchange reduced sales by 0.9%. Organic growth was 2.8%, with 2.3% real internal growth and pricing of 0.5%, in line with the Group's expectations.



Nestle confirmed full-year guidance for 2018, with organic sales growth expected to be around 3%; underlying trading operating profit margin improvement in line with 2020 target. Restructuring costs are expected to be around 700 million francs. Underlying earnings per share in constant currency and capital efficiency are expected to increase.



