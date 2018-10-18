Mixpanel accelerates international expansion in Europe and Asia, driving 69 percent and 124 percent annual revenue growth, respectively

After a momentous year of international customer growth, Mixpanel officially establishes a global presence with two new offices in London and Singapore to cater to more than 17,000 international customers, representing 40 percent of the company's overall revenue to date

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixpanel , the world's leading user behavior analytics platform, announces today its strategic expansion to Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific markets to meet the global demand for user behavior analysis and to provide strong regional support to existing customers. Without a formal presence abroad, the company currently serves a growing portfolio of more than 17,000 international customers which comprises 40 percent of the company's revenue.

In the second quarter of this year alone, Mixpanel's annual recurring revenue in Europe and Asia increased 69 percent and 124 percent, respectively, validating the need for continued global focus and growth. As part of its expansion strategy, Mixpanel opened offices in London and Singapore with plans to escalate hiring across all functions, to improve response time, and customize and scale professional services towards its international customer base.

This international momentum points to the escalating demand for user behavior analysis, not only from technology companies, but also from global, category leaders across industries such as media, financial services, retail, and manufacturing.

"The need to better understand user behavior to derive insights and drive product innovation and growth is not a regional demand but a global one," says Pierre Berlin, Vice President of Global Sales. "Our international customers like BMW, Experian, and Viacom 18 are harnessing the power of these insights to deliver better experiences, regardless of whether they're large enterprises or budding startups, or their location."

User analytics are not reserved for software-first organizations, but any market keen on rapid growth in technology innovation; which includes category leaders shifting their business models toward digital products and experiences. As customers are drawn towards seamless engagements with companies, industries are forced to evolve their products and services to meet this demand, regardless of their physical location.

"Nearly ten years ago, fast-moving upstarts and early adopters in tech demonstrated the power of user behavior analysis to make smarter decisions, break down silos between teams, and move faster to improve user experience. However, Silicon Valley doesn't have a monopoly on innovation," said Amir Movafaghi, CEO of Mixpanel.

"Enterprises and Fortune 100 companies across the globe are adopting the nimble data-driven practices of technology startups in order to lead and compete in today's digital economies."

Companies like Skyscanner and Vente-Privee heavily rely on user data to gain a competitive edge. User insights not only help these businesses serve their customers more responsively but also change the way people traditionally purchase products and services in today's mobile-first, omnichannel world.

"Mixpanel continues to provide us with the user behavioral insights we need to optimize purchase funnels and build out an entertaining shopping experience that our customers love and brands want to sell to," said Pierre Gosset, Digital Analytics Lead at Vente-Privee.

While most of the existing data analytics market is concentrating on consolidating, Mixpanel is focused on global expansion as a means to continue to provide its customers access to the deepest learnings through their data. Within the last year, Mixpanel has increased its database of events by 22% overall, averaging around 297.9 billion engagements per month, with international usage growing by 11.8%.

For regular news and information about Mixpanel and the analytics industry, like and follow the company on:

The Signal: https://mixpanel.com/blog/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mixpanel

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/mixpanel

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mixpanel-inc-/

About Mixpanel

Mixpanel helps teams and companies gain valuable business insights and build products and user experiences that people love, with its leading user behavior analytics solution. With more than 26,000 customers worldwide and 30% of the Fortune 100, Mixpanel empowers all types of professionals, across product, marketing, analytics, UX, and engineering teams, to make smarter decisions, faster. Mixpanel has offices in San Francisco, New York, Seattle, Salt Lake City, London, and Singapore. Mixpanel's mission is to help the world learn from its data. For more information about Mixpanel, visit: www.mixpanel.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/722004/Mixpanel_Inc_Logo.jpg