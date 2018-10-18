Clear Leisure Plc - Appeal Against Result of Mediapolis Land Auction

18 October 2018

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure" or "the Company")

Appeal against result of Mediapolis Land Auction

Further to the Company's announcement dated 4 October 2018, the board of Clear Leisure (AIM: CLP) wishes to notify shareholders that, having consulted its Italian legal advisers, the Company has filed an appeal against the decision of the Ivrea Court to refuse assignment of the Mediapolis land to the Company.

With this action the Company has formally requested the Judge, as a precautionary measure, suspends the outcome of the auction and, as a principal matter, assigns the land to the Company (through its wholly owned subsidiary Clear Leisure 2017 Limited) or, alternatively, orders a new auction to be undertaken.

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company with a portfolio of companies primarily encompassing the leisure and real estate sectors mainly in Italy. The focus of management is to pursue the monetisation of all of the Company's existing assets, through selected realisations, court-led recoveries of misappropriated assets and substantial debt-recovery processes. The Company has recently launched a joint venture initiative in the cryptocurrency mining sector. For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.co.uk