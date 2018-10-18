Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria Bioscience Receives Two New Granted Patents

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2018 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX: LXRP) (CSE: LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a drug delivery platform innovator, announces it has been granted two new US patents.

Lexaria now has six granted patents in the US and four granted patents in Australia. All ten of these patents are within Lexaria's first patent family, "Food and Beverage Compositions Infused With Lipophilic Active Agents and Methods of Use Thereof". Specifically, the two new patents are related to certain cannabinoid infused beverage compositions utilizing Lexaria's proprietary DehydraTECHTM process which continue to strengthen the Company's dominant intellectual property in the important cannabis beverage market.

Newly granted patent numbers 10,103,225 and 10,084,044 provide protection for compositions as well as methods for making the compositions, each of which include the use of both non-psychoactive cannabinoids such as CBD and also psychoactive cannabinoids such as THC. Lexaria is currently pursuing accelerated examination for patent applications in Australia based on these newest US patents and hopes to receive two corresponding Australian patents granted by the end of 2018.

With over 50 patent applications filed worldwide across an increasingly diverse range of patent families, Lexaria continues to expand its patent portfolio as a result of positive developments from its many research projects and is currently preparing additional new applications.

About Lexaria

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has developed and out-licenses its disruptive delivery technology that promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness of lipophilic active molecules. Lexaria has multiple patents pending in over 40 countries around the world and has patents granted in the USA and in Australia for utilization of its DehydraTECHTM delivery technology. Lexaria's technology provides increases in intestinal absorption rates; more rapid delivery to the bloodstream; and important taste-masking benefits, for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes forward-looking statements. Statements which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The Company makes forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: that any additional patent protection will be realized or that patent achievements will deliver material results. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, government regulation, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application and approval process and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and filings. There is no assurance that existing capital is sufficient for the Company's needs or that it will be able to raise additional capital. There is no assurance the Company will be capable of developing, marketing, licensing, or selling edible products containing cannabinoids or any other active ingredient. There is no assurance that any planned corporate activity, scientific research or study, business venture, technology licensing pursuit, patent application or allowance, consumer study, or any initiative will be pursued, or if pursued, will be successful. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria's postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

