

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $663.7 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $572.1 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $4.85 billion from $4.53 billion last year.



Danaher Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $663.7 Mln. vs. $572.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.93 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.08 -Revenue (Q3): $4.85 Bln vs. $4.53 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.25 - $1.28 Full year EPS guidance: $4.49 - $4.52



