

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) announced Thursday that it has rolled out a comprehensive package of measures to improve air quality in Germany through fleet renewal.



Successful environmental incentives for scrappage of Euro-1 to Euro-4 diesel vehicles of any make are again being offered by some of the Group's brands throughout Germany. Vehicle keepers in the 14 cities classified by the federal government as having the highest levels of pollution and in the surrounding areas will be entitled to the new exchange premiums.



These premiums will be paid in addition to the vehicle's residual value when trading in a Euro-4 or Euro-5 diesel vehicle of any make. The environmental incentives and exchange premiums come into immediate effect and are valid until further notice.



The company's Audi, SEAT, ŠKODA, Volkswagen and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brands will be announcing details of their brand-specific programs.



Christian Dahlheim, Head of Group Sales, said, 'The Volkswagen Group is making a significant contribution to improving air quality in German cities with this comprehensive package of fleet renewal measures. We are thus supporting the federal government's efforts to prevent possible driving bans and offering our customers unrestricted individual mobility.'



