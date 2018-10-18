

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) announced Thursday it is increasing its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2018 to a range of $4.49 to $4.52 per share from the previous guidance range of $4.43 to $4.50 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.49 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company also projects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings in the range of $1.25 to $1.28 per share. Street is looking for earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter.



