

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were modestly higher on Thursday as investors digested a slew of earnings reports and pondered over the newly released minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's September meeting.



The dollar hit a one-week high and the British pound held stable after reports suggested that Prime Minister Theresa May was open to discussing a longer transition period within the EU.



On a light day on the economic front, data from the Office for National Statistics showed that U.K. retail sales dropped more-than-expected on food store sales in September.



Retail sales including auto fuel fell 0.8 percent month-on-month in September, due mainly to a large fall of 1.5 percent in food stores. Economists had forecast sales to decrease 0.4 percent after rising 0.4 percent in August.



On a yearly basis, overall retail sales volume growth slowed to 3 percent from 3.4 percent in August.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.1 percent at 363.95 in late opening deals after declining 0.4 percent on Wednesday.



The German DAX was moving up 0.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index was rising 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was gaining 0.3 percent.



Consumer goods giant Unilever dropped 1 percent in Amsterdam after its third-quarter turnover declined 4.8 percent from last year, hit by adverse currency effects.



Nestle inched up 0.3 percent. The Swiss food group confirmed guidance after reporting 2.9 percent growth in sales for the third quarter.



Telecom equipment major Ericsson jumped 5 percent. The company reported net income for the third-quarter of 2.7 billion Swedish kronor, compared to a loss of 3.5 billion kronor last year.



Novartis advanced 1.7 percent after the pharmaceutical firm announced an agreement and plan of merger with Endocyte, a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company.



Shire Plc advanced 1.3 percent. Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Company announced that it has received unconditional clearance from the Japan Fair Trade Commission for the proposed acquisition of Shire announced on May 8.



Domino's Pizza Group soared 7.5 percent in London as it announced a new 25 million pounds share buyback plan.



Carrefour shares jumped 8 percent in Paris. The supermarket reported 2.7 percent growth in sales for the three months ended Sept. 30, after stripping out currency effects.



Publicis Groupe soared 6.5 percent. The advertising and public relations company confirmed its FY19 outlook after reporting a rise in Q3 net revenue.



HeidelbergCement plunged 8.2 percent in Frankfurt after cutting its FY outlook.



Software giant SAP declined 2 percent despite the company raising its guidance for revenues and profits this year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX