According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global energy storage market for satellites is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The declining Li-ion battery prices is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global energy storage market for satellites is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% until 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Energy Storage Market for Satellites 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global energy storage market for satellites into the following energy storages:

Battery

Fuel cell

In 2016, the battery segment accounted for 90% of the global market. However, the market share of this segment is expected to decline to 85% by 2021, exhibiting almost 5% decrease in market share.

Global energy storage market for satellites: Top emerging trend

Advances in satellite communication is an emerging trend in the energy storage market for satellites space. In almost half a century, the satellite industry has seen tremendous growth, improvement, and innovation. The industry has now witnessed the advent of ground effective equipment such as antennas, advanced modems, and high throughput satellites (HTS), owing to intense competition between leading players and upsurge in demand for higher bandwidth at reduced costs. A new satellite launch or the release of new firmware or modem has something new to offer and is driven by the intent to gain an edge over competitors. However, in the cellular communication, the competitors share infrastructures such as base transceiver station (BTS) sites and towers.

