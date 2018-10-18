According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global education apps market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of more than 27% during the forecast period. The increase in penetration of phone internet is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled 'Global Education Apps Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global education apps market into the following end-users:

Higher education

Pre-K-12

In 2017, the higher education segment accounted for 61% of the global market. The segment is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Global education apps market: Top emerging trend

The growing focus on wearable technology is an emerging trend in this market space. Wearable technology in the education industry plays an important role in engaging students and improving the focus on learning. These technologies improve communication between teachers and students by facilitating a platform for sharing ideas, implementing processes, and exchanging feedback. Wearable smart devices are a growing trend in the global education apps market. Smart devices allow a user to install apps and learn subjects. The audio and video can be viewed and stored anytime. The option of storing data in the cloud has encouraged users to adopt wearable devices that facilitates learning through apps.

Technavio's report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global Education Apps Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by end-users (higher education and pre-K-12)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (Age of Learning, Duolingo, Edmodo, Lumosity, Rosetta Stone, and WizIQ)

