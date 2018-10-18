According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global orthopedic medical imaging market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for 3D medical imaging is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled 'Global Orthopedic Medical Imaging Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global orthopedic medical imaging market into the following product types:

X-ray systems

CT scanners

Ultrasound systems

MRI scanners

Nuclear imaging systems

In 2016, the X-ray systems segment accounted for 34% of the global market. The dominance of the segment can be due to the presence of several vendors that offer multiple products. The number of orthopedic X-ray procedures will continue to grow during the forecasted period due to the rise in aging population and the increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases such as osteoporosis and arthritis.

Global orthopedic medical imaging market: Top emerging trend

The growing adoption of cloud-based technology for medical imaging is an emerging trend in the orthopedic medical imaging market space. Approximately 300 million to 500 million medical procedures are performed in the US each year. All these procedures involve medical imaging. The volume of data generated from medical images is increasing significantly. This is due to the increasing adoption of MRI scanners, CT scanners, and X-ray systems; the increasing practice of defensive medicine, technological advances such as 3D imaging and full body PET scans; and government regulations. Cloud-based technologies offer several advantages to orthopedic practices and hospitals. They provide a secure platform to store the sensitive data of patients. They also increase productivity as they allow the remote access, sharing, exchange, and viewing of medical images. They are also cost-effective as they eliminate the need to purchase and install additional local network storage devices.

