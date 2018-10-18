

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) will hold a special event on October 30 in Brooklyn, New York, where the tech giant is expected to launch next-gen iPad and Mac computers.



The Cupertino, California-based company issued media invites on Thursday for the October 30th event with the event's tagline 'there's more in the making.' The tag line 'There's more in the making,' suggests the tech giant will unveil more products.



Apple reportedly plans to release a new 11-inch iPad Pro with support for Face ID and a new Mac Mini Pro and a new lower-cost MacBook with a Retina display.



Apart from Face ID, the new iPad Pro is rumored to have slim bezels and expected to switch from Lightning to USB-C and be available in 11- and 12.9-inch display sizes.



Apple is also expected to share release details for iOS 12.1, which is rumored to feature Group FaceTime and dual-SIM support and the upcoming watchOS update.



