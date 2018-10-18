

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American Express Co. (AXP) revealed a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.65 billion, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $1.36 billion, or $1.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $10.14 billion from $9.29 billion last year.



American Express Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.65 Bln. vs. $1.36 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.88 vs. $1.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.76 -Revenue (Q3): $10.14 Bln vs. $9.29 Bln last year.



