CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial: calling of the Extraordinary General Meeting

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announced today that it has published the agenda and the explanatory notes for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "EGM"), which will take place on November 29, 2018 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The EGM will resolve on the proposed appointment of Mr. Hubertus M. Mühlhäuser and Ms. Suzanne Heywood as executive directors of the Company.

The EGM notice, the explanatory notes, the instructions to participate and vote at the EGM, and other EGM documents are available on the Company's website at www.cnhindustrial.com , where they can be viewed and downloaded. Shareholders may request a hard copy of these materials, free of charge, through investor.relations@cnhind.com .

