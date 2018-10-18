sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.10.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

33,62 Euro		-0,28
-0,83 %
WKN: A1W99Q ISIN: US91914J1025 Ticker-Symbol: 1LV 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VALERO ENERGY PARTNERS LP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VALERO ENERGY PARTNERS LP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VALERO ENERGY PARTNERS LP
VALERO ENERGY PARTNERS LP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VALERO ENERGY PARTNERS LP33,62-0,83 %