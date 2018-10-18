

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP) the execution of a definitive agreement and plan of merger pursuant to which Valero will acquire, for cash, all of the outstanding publicly held common units of Valero Energy Partners LP at a price of $42.25 per common unit, for an aggregate transaction value of approximately $950 million.



Valero Energy Partners LP also announced that the board of the general partner of Valero Energy Partners LP declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.551 per unit on all of its outstanding common units for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.



